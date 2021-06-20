DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Head to Head Survey

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group 6.97% 44.94% 9.57%

This table compares DLocal and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group $4.03 billion 1.15 $272.00 million $3.94 17.87

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DLocal and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than DLocal.

Summary

TriNet Group beats DLocal on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

