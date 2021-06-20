DNB Markets Initiates Coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)

Equities research analysts at DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THQQF. Barclays started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embracer Group AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

THQQF stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $35.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.