DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $274.43 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

