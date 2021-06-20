Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dowa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Dowa alerts:

DWMNF stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.