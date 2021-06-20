DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Trimmed by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

DKNG stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 12,194,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,139,406. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

