Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00136709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00181016 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.30 or 0.99905109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.82 or 0.00830615 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

