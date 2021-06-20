DXdao (DXD) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $220.99 or 0.00630270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $10.90 million and $1.18 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00202479 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

