E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

