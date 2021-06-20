E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,110 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.