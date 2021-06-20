E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $595,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

ALGN stock opened at $601.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.11 and a 52-week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.