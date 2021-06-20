E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 374.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

ENPH opened at $165.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

