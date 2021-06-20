E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $493,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
NASDAQ VRSN opened at $223.17 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $226.18. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.74.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
VeriSign Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
