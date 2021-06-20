E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $541,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST opened at $91.76 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

