E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.32 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

