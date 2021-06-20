Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.51. Eaton posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

