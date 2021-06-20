Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

EOI opened at $17.99 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

