Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
EOI opened at $17.99 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
