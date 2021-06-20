Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $13.70 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $13.71.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
