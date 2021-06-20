Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE:ETJ opened at $11.63 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
