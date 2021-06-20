Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of EFR opened at $14.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.