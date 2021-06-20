Ecopetrol Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,752 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,394% compared to the typical daily volume of 318 call options.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of EC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $15,412,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,842,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 964,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.