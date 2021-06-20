Education Ecosystem Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $59,172.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00727634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00043402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083118 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

