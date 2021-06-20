Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

NYSE:EW opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

