Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMNSF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of EMNSF stock remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

