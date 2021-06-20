Empty Set Dollar Price Down 32.4% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $17.62 million and approximately $83,433.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00133922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00176558 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00872794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,807.73 or 0.99882135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.