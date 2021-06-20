ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGGY remained flat at $$11.74 on Tuesday. 12,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.