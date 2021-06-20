Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$57.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.69.

ENB stock opened at C$49.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.31. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.19.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

