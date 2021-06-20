Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after buying an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $9,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE ET opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.