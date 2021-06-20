Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,900 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Catalent by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Catalent by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 2,508.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Catalent by 837.6% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $108.61 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.52 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.