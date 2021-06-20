Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of First Financial Bankshares worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.