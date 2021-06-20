Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

