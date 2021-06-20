Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 43,040 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,040 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 90,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

