Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 33,524 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

