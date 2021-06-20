Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 36,369 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,369 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

