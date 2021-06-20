Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

