Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,932 shares of company stock worth $14,369,718. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $109.81 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

