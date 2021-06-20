Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,721 Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $44.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

