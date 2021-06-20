Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,997,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2,680.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 687,615 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $12,878,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $9,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

