EOS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $982.65 Million (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.02 billion and approximately $982.65 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00012393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,579,290 coins and its circulating supply is 954,412,211 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.