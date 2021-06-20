Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,037.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $822.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 180.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $739.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.37.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

