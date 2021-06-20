Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

