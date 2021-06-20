Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 14,944 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 274.0% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 34,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

