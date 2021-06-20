Ergoteles LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

