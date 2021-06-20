Ergoteles LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

