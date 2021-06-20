Ergoteles LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

