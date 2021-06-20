Ergoteles LLC Takes $927,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,876. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

