Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.20 Million

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post $350.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.39 million to $363.45 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $301.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,983,000 after acquiring an additional 181,862 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

