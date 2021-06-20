Ethic Inc. Acquires 20 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its position in Cable One by 120.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,889.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,784.93.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

