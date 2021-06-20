Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,010 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $205.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

