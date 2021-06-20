Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 1,239 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

