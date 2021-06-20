Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 2,172 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $147.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.